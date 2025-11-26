Royals set to travel to US next year – but will they snub Harry and Meghan?
London, UK - The British royals are planning to attend a big 250th anniversary celebration in the US next year – but will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be included?
Prince William and Kate Middleton will travel across the pond next July to participate in ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
According to Page Six, King Charles and Queen Camilla are also expected to pay a state visit to Washington in April – so long as the cancer-stricken monarch's health permits.
"We're hoping all the senior royals will come over," an insider said.
Harry and Meghan, however, have not been mentioned in the plans, despite the fact that the Sussexes now call the US home.
A source explained, "Obviously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't working royals, so they will not be invited to any celebrations. Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the royal family themselves."
President Donald Trump himself has even mocked the couple, making a dig at Meghan in particular when asked about possibly deporting Harry earlier this year.
"I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife," he said.
Are Harry and Meghan still at odds with the royals?
Meanwhile, Charles had strengthened relations between the US and the UK, as the king even invited Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Windsor Castle for an unprecedented second state visit.
The relationship between Harry and his father, though, has been strained for years.
However, the two seemed to make significant progress when the 41-year-old prince met with Charles in the UK in September – though Harry still reportedly remains at odds with Wiliam.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Pool / POOL / AFP