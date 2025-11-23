Britain's ex-prince Andrew ignores US lawmakers' deadline in Epstein inquiry

Washington DC - Britain's disgraced former prince Andrew failed to respond to a request from US lawmakers to be questioned about his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, members of a congressional committee have announced.

Britain's former Prince Andrew has declined to respond to a request from members of the US Congress for a transcribed interview in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. © Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP

Sixteen Democratic lawmakers signed a letter asking Andrew to participate in a "transcribed interview" with the House of Representatives Oversight Committee investigating Epstein, who took his own life in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

The letter asked Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after King Charles III formally stripped his younger brother's titles over his ties to Epstein, to respond by November 20.

The US Congress cannot compel testimony from foreigners, so it was always unlikely that Andrew would consent to do so. Democrats are in the minority in the House.

“Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's silence in the face of the Oversight Democrats' demand for testimony speaks volumes," two members of that committee, Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam, said in a statement Friday.

"The documents we've reviewed, along with public records and Virginia Roberts Giuffre's testimony, raise serious questions he must answer, yet he continues to hide."