Britain's ex-prince Andrew ignores US lawmakers' deadline in Epstein inquiry

Washington DC - Britain's disgraced former prince Andrew failed to respond to a request from US lawmakers to be questioned about his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, members of a congressional committee have announced.

Britain's former Prince Andrew has declined to respond to a request from members of the US Congress for a transcribed interview in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.  © Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP

Sixteen Democratic lawmakers signed a letter asking Andrew to participate in a "transcribed interview" with the House of Representatives Oversight Committee investigating Epstein, who took his own life in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

The letter asked Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after King Charles III formally stripped his younger brother's titles over his ties to Epstein, to respond by November 20.

The US Congress cannot compel testimony from foreigners, so it was always unlikely that Andrew would consent to do so. Democrats are in the minority in the House.

“Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's silence in the face of the Oversight Democrats' demand for testimony speaks volumes," two members of that committee, Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam, said in a statement Friday.

"The documents we've reviewed, along with public records and Virginia Roberts Giuffre's testimony, raise serious questions he must answer, yet he continues to hide."

Ex-prince Andrew accused of sexual abuse

Britain's ex-prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal titles over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Emails recently released by the committee as well as a posthumous memoir written by Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual assault, reignited anger in the UK over Andrew's ties to Epstein.

Andrew has always denied that he sexually abused Giuffre, who alleged that she was trafficked to have sex with him on three occasions, twice when she was 17.

After she launched a lawsuit against him, he paid her a multi-million-pound settlement in 2022 without making any admission of guilt.

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, died by suicide at her home in Australia in April.

Garcia and Subramanyam said the committee's work to understand the extent of Epstein's network would "move forward with or without" testimony from the 65-year-old Andrew.

"We will hold anyone who was involved in these crimes accountable, no matter their wealth, status, or political party. We will get justice for the survivors," they said.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.

Cover photo: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP

