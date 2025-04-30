Is Prince William planning to strip Meghan Markle of her royal title?

London, UK - A royal insider has revealed that Prince William is reportedly planning to strip his sister-in-law, Meghan Markle , of her title when he becomes king.

© Collage: Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP & Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by Page Six, the 42-year-old future king is said to take issue with the fact that Meghan uses her HRH title alongside her products from her new As Ever lifestyle brand.

A royal insider claims that the 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex is in breach of an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II, which bars her from using the royal title to promote her brand.

Meghan is said to have recently signed a basket featuring As Ever products with the title "Her Royal Highness" as a gift to podcast host Jamie Kern Lima.

The former Suits star's actions are allegedly not bothering King Charles III much, but a friend of Prince William claimed that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are intentionally "exploiting" the monarch's weakness.

"Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won't," a palace insider said.

So, when he inherits the throne, the father of three is reportedly planning to strip Meghan and Harry of their titles if necessary.