Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feuding over their kids' privacy?

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have very different ideas when it comes to raising their children, a royal expert has revealed.

Meghan Markle (r.) and Prince Harry are said to be at odds over the privacy of their children. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The couple shares two children together: Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (3).

According to The Sun, one of the biggest points of contention between Meghan and Harry is their privacy.

Royal expert Jack Royston explained that the Duke of Sussex has taken a much stricter stance on the matter as Meghan continues to share private snapshots of the children on her social media pages.

However, the 43-year-old Suits star never shows the faces of her little ones and takes the photos from behind them, but Harry allegedly does not want the offspring to be part of public life at all.

The insider suspects that this has to do with Harry's childhood, as the 40-year-old son of King Charles III was already world-famous as a child, and everywhere he and his brother Prince William went, they were recognized.

"And so he wants his children to be able to live, to be able to choose whether they want a quiet life or a life of their own," Jack said.