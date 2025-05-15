Royal insider dishes on fight that left Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in tears
London, UK - Kate Middleton and sister-in-law Meghan Markle have been at odds for some time now, but a royal insider has now shared some explosive new details about the pair's intense argument ahead of Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry.
In the new book Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, palace expert Tom Quinn revealed that the two made each other cry during an argument over Princess Charlotte's dress for her role as Harry and Meghan's flower girl.
According to a royal staffer, the conflict was completely misinterpreted by the media at the time.
"The truth is that as with many of these spats between sisters, brothers or even sisters-in-law, both sides were really upset," the insider told the author.
Both women were left "crying their eyes out," with the employee revealing that during the spat, "Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted, but it was all in the heat of the moment."
Shortly after Meghan and Harry tied the knot, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex had made Kate cry with her dress choice for Charlotte, per Page Six.
Where do Meghan Markle and Kate Middletons stand today?
Meghan revealed in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that the Princess of Wales had actually made her cry, and that "everyone in the institution" knew the headlines at the time were false.
Still, the former Suits star said there was not a "confrontation" between her and Kate, noting that the mother of three had a "hard week" before the wedding and was "upset" about something else.
"I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details because [Kate] apologized, and I've forgiven her," Meghan said in 2021.
"But she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing."
Harry also dished on the infamous dress feud in his bombshell memoir Spare, where he claimed that Meghan was "sobbing on the floor" after a text message exchange with Kate over Charlotte's dress.
Cover photo: Collage: Toby Melville / POOL / AFP & RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP