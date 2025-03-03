Meghan Markle gets personal with rare glimpse of daughter Lilibet and insight into her marriage
Montecito, California - Meghan Markle (43) gave fans a rare insight into her family life! In a recent Instagram Story, she showed her little daughter Lilibet (3) playing Candy Land with her famous "auntie."
On Sunday, the former royal gave some cute insights into her life.
As People reports, the Duchess, her young daughter, and tennis legend Serena Williams (43) spent a relaxing afternoon together.
In the clip, the three-year-old wears a cute pink top and flowered leggings.
She stands next to Williams – or "Auntie" Serena, as Meghan affectionately calls her – and plays a board game with her.
Another picture shows the same scene, this time with Meghan in the picture watching them, followed by a snap of the two old friends warmly embracing.
The two women have been close pals for years ever since they met at the 2010 Super Bowl.
Meghan Markle dishes on her newfound "honeymoon period" with Prince Harry
On Monday, People published an exclusive interview on the relationship between Meghan and her husband Prince Harry to go along with their weekly cover story on her newest lifestyle venture – With Love, Megan.
"My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me," she said.
"It’s almost like a honeymoon period again... because it’s exactly how it was in the beginning when he’d watch me scribbling away, writing newsletters, fine-tuning edits, and just really being in the details of it," Meghan added.
"I think he loves watching as much as I love doing that creative process. It’s just been fun. This is who I’ve always been."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meghan