Meghan Markle gets personal with rare glimpse of daughter Lilibet and insight into her marriage

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle (43) gave fans a rare insight into her family life! In a recent Instagram Story, she showed her little daughter Lilibet (3) playing Candy Land with her famous "auntie."

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams, and Lillibet enjoy an afternoon of board games together. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meghan

On Sunday, the former royal gave some cute insights into her life.

As People reports, the Duchess, her young daughter, and tennis legend Serena Williams (43) spent a relaxing afternoon together.

In the clip, the three-year-old wears a cute pink top and flowered leggings.

She stands next to Williams – or "Auntie" Serena, as Meghan affectionately calls her – and plays a board game with her.

Another picture shows the same scene, this time with Meghan in the picture watching them, followed by a snap of the two old friends warmly embracing.

The two women have been close pals for years ever since they met at the 2010 Super Bowl.