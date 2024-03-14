Meghan Markle returns to Instagram with new surprise project!

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle just launched a new surprise lifestyle brand with a website and Instagram page! Here's the scoop.

Meghan Markle launched a surprise new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard on Thursday with a website and Instagram page! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@americanrivieraorchard

The brand is called American Riviera Orchard and the website and Instagram page both went live on Thursday.



"By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024," reads the Insta bio.



The 42-year-old can be seen arranging flowers and cooking in a rustic-looking kitchen for the page's first Instagram Story post.

The stylized footage, which is set to the Nancy Wilson song I Wish You Love, appears a bit fuzzy due to heavy photo filters.

Per a trademark application, the brand is planning to sell drinkware, tableware, and kitchen linens as well as food items like jams, jellies, spreads, and marmalades.

There's even the suggestion of cookbooks!

This new brand's name may be a nod to Santa Barbara – aka the American Riviera – which is the town in California where Meghan, Prince Harry, and their two children live.

American Riviera Orchard's logo features the word "Montecito," which is the name of the family's neighborhood.