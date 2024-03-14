Meghan Markle returns to Instagram with new surprise project!
Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle just launched a new surprise lifestyle brand with a website and Instagram page! Here's the scoop.
The brand is called American Riviera Orchard and the website and Instagram page both went live on Thursday.
"By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024," reads the Insta bio.
The 42-year-old can be seen arranging flowers and cooking in a rustic-looking kitchen for the page's first Instagram Story post.
The stylized footage, which is set to the Nancy Wilson song I Wish You Love, appears a bit fuzzy due to heavy photo filters.
Per a trademark application, the brand is planning to sell drinkware, tableware, and kitchen linens as well as food items like jams, jellies, spreads, and marmalades.
There's even the suggestion of cookbooks!
This new brand's name may be a nod to Santa Barbara – aka the American Riviera – which is the town in California where Meghan, Prince Harry, and their two children live.
American Riviera Orchard's logo features the word "Montecito," which is the name of the family's neighborhood.
What is Meghan Markle's new brand American Riviera Orchard all about?
A trademark application, currently awaiting examination, for American Riviera Orchard reveals the brand plans to sell tableware, drinkware including decanters, and kitchen linens. The trademark also seeks approval for edible treats such as jellies, jams, marmalade, and spreads as well as cookbooks.
Meghan and Harry haven't been on social media since 2020 when they made the last update to the @SussexRoyal Instagram account after stepping down from royal family duties. After getting engaged to Harry, Meghan also shut down her personal socials and her lifestyle blog, The Tig. American Riviera Orchard seems like it could end up being similar in tone to The Tig, which was a food and travel site.
Since then the two have launched a new website, Sussex.com, as well as their Archewell Foundation organization and Archewell Productions.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@americanrivieraorchard