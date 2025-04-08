Meghan Markle reveals the "huge medical scare" she suffered after giving birth

Montecito, California - First a new lifestyle brand, now a new podcast! Meghan Markle has hit the ground running professionally, but on her latest web series, she revealed that her private life hasn't always been so rosy.

Meghan Markle has opened up about suffering from preeclampsia after welcoming a baby with Prince Harry. © Collage: AFP / POOL / Dominic Lipinski & Angela Weiss / AFP

The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex debuted the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on Tuesday.

The first installment featured a chat between Meghan and Whitney Wolfe Herd, who created the dating app Bumble.

During the conversation, the two opened up about their shared experiences with postpartum preeclampsia, which can endanger the lives of both mother and child after delivery.

"It's so rare and so scary," Meghan said of the condition. "And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly.

"And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children – but those things are huge medical scares."

Meghan shares two children with her husband, Prince Harry, and Whitney recalled her thoughts when she saw the former Suits star reveal their son, Archie, to the world shortly after his birth.