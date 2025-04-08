Meghan Markle reveals the "huge medical scare" she suffered after giving birth
Montecito, California - First a new lifestyle brand, now a new podcast! Meghan Markle has hit the ground running professionally, but on her latest web series, she revealed that her private life hasn't always been so rosy.
The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex debuted the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, on Tuesday.
The first installment featured a chat between Meghan and Whitney Wolfe Herd, who created the dating app Bumble.
During the conversation, the two opened up about their shared experiences with postpartum preeclampsia, which can endanger the lives of both mother and child after delivery.
"It's so rare and so scary," Meghan said of the condition. "And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly.
"And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children – but those things are huge medical scares."
Meghan shares two children with her husband, Prince Harry, and Whitney recalled her thoughts when she saw the former Suits star reveal their son, Archie, to the world shortly after his birth.
Meghan Markle and Whitney Wolfe Herd discuss postpartum experiences
"I was like, 'Oh my God, how is this woman doing this? How is this woman putting on heels and going and debuting a child in this, you know, beautiful outfit in front of the entire world?'" Whitney said.
After welcoming baby Archie in 2019, Meghan and Harry followed royal tradition by presenting him to the world at a photocall two days later.
Whitney admitted she couldn't quite see herself pulling off what Meghan did, joking that she could barely muster the strength to open the door for takeout deliveries after giving birth.
Over the course of the 50-minute episode, Meghan and Whitney both emphasized how dangerous ignoring postpartum symptoms can be, as it can literally be a matter of "life or death," as the dating app mogul noted.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP / POOL / Dominic Lipinski & Angela Weiss / AFP