Meghan Markle's ex-friend says she was told to "f**k off" when she started dating Prince Harry: "She cut me dead"

London, UK - Influencer and reality star Millie Mackintosh, an ex-friend of Meghan Markle , spoke about losing her friendship with the duchess when she began dating Prince Harry – and it paints a stark picture.

Duchess Meghan (l.) and Prince Harry began dating in 2016, and her friendship with Millie Mackintosh (r.) is said to have broken down as a result. © Collage: Netflix & Screenshot/Instagram/milliemackintosh

If Millie Mackintosh is to be believed, she and Meghan were once good friends. But that apparently changed rapidly after the Suits actor met her now-husband.

The Made in Chelsea star dished about their fallout in a recent episode of her podcast, Mumlemmas & More with Millie & Charlie.

"I do know what it’s like to have a lot of media attention," Millie explained. It can be really overwhelming and it can be unpleasant, so I messaged [Meghan] and just said like, 'Hey, hope you’re OK. Thinking of you.'"

She said Meghan responded with an unusually "abrupt message."

"She cut me dead," Millie added. "I never heard from her again and I never messaged her again because I felt like she kind of told me to f**k off basically in that message."

"Meghan Markle ghosted me, babe."