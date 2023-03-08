Harry and Meghan use royal titles for their kids as they christen Princess Lilibet

Montecito, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have begun to use the titles "Prince" and "Princess" for their children Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (l.) used the moniker Princess Lilibet to announce their daughter's christening. © REUTERS

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's youngsters became a prince and princess when their grandfather King Charles acceded to the throne, but have remained a plain "Master" and "Miss" on the Buckingham Palace website for the past six months.

The Palace confirmed the site’s line of succession list will now be updated to reflect the change after a spokesperson for the Sussexes publicly referred to Lili as a princess for the first time on Wednesday when announcing news of her christening.

It is understood the King was aware beforehand that the Sussexes intended to refer to their daughter as Princess Lili and that there had been correspondence about the matter.

Lili, who turns two in June, was baptized in California on Friday, with the couple’s spokesperson saying: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

According to People, the couple invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, but they did not attend. A said there were between 20-30 guests at the event, including Meghan's mother and Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, who brought a 10-person gospel choir to perform.

It is understood the titles will be used for the couple's kids in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple, and this was the first opportunity to do so since the death of the late Queen.