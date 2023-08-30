Suits creator says royal family "weighed in" on Meghan Markle's role in show

Toronto, Canada - The creator of US legal drama Suits has said that the British royal family occasionally "weighed in" on parts of the series that involved The Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle's character in Suits was reportedly forbidden to say the word "poppycock" by the British royal family. © Collage: MARKO DJURICA / POOL / AFP & Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Aaron Korsh recalled an instance where Meghan Markle's character was allegedly forbidden to say the word "poppycock" as scripted.



The duchess played the role of para-legal Rachel Zane on the show, which first premiered in 2011, for seven seasons.

She continued in the role after meeting the Duke of Sussex in 2016.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the resurgence in the show's popularity, Korsh said there had been "a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do" with Meghan's character, and that it had been "a little irritating."

"I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it – (the royal family) weighed in on some stuff," he said.

"Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating."