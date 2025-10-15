Was Meghan Markle actually invited to Paris Fashion Week? Designer reveals real story behind her visit
Paris, France - Meghan Markle caused a stir online with her trip to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, but some shocking new details about her appearance have now been revealed.
As Italian fashion guru Pierpaolo Piccioli revealed to The Cut magazine, the former actor wasn't actually invited to the Balenciaga show that she watched from the front row.
"She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show," the fashion company's creative director said.
He had already met the Duchess of Sussex a few years ago and was in regular contact with her.
Pierpaolo added that he initially kept Meghan's visit to the French capital a secret – for a sweet reason.
"I didn't tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise. In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful," he gushed.
Though the Balenciaga team welcomed Meghan's visit, her trip still sparked controversy online, as one video the 44-year-old shared from Paris was deemed insensitive by some fans of the royal family.
Prince Harry reacts to Meghan's controversial Paris driving video
Meghan filmed an Instagram clip from the inside of a limo as she drove through the streets of Paris, but some fans argued the video was in poor taste, as it was taken near the Pont d'Alma tunnel – the site of Princess Diana's fatal car accident in 1997.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams slammed the post as "beyond stupid," but per sources close to Prince Harry, the reaction left Meghan's husband "hurt and upset."
"Diana's death was used as a stick to beat his wife with. [Meghan] did not even pass close to the tunnel," insiders told The Daily Mail. "The whole thing is a joke, but not a very funny one for Harry."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage