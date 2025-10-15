Was Meghan Markle actually invited to Paris Fashion Week? Designer reveals real story behind her visit

Paris, France - Meghan Markle caused a stir online with her trip to Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, but some shocking new details about her appearance have now been revealed.

Meghan Markle invited herself to Paris Fashion Week this month, the creative director of Balenciaga has revealed. © IMAGO / Bestimage

As Italian fashion guru Pierpaolo Piccioli revealed to The Cut magazine, the former actor wasn't actually invited to the Balenciaga show that she watched from the front row.

"She reached out and said she'd love to come to the show," the fashion company's creative director said.

He had already met the Duchess of Sussex a few years ago and was in regular contact with her.

Pierpaolo added that he initially kept Meghan's visit to the French capital a secret – for a sweet reason.

"I didn't tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise. In fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful," he gushed.

Though the Balenciaga team welcomed Meghan's visit, her trip still sparked controversy online, as one video the 44-year-old shared from Paris was deemed insensitive by some fans of the royal family.