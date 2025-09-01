Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry's unusual eating habit due to royal rules

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle has revealed one of Prince Harry 's unusual eating habits – and his royal upbringing may be to blame.

Meghan Markle revealed in her Netflix series that Prince Harry (r.) is not a fan of seafood. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

In season 2 of With Love, Meghan, the 44-year-old shared that the Duke of Sussex isn't a fan of lobster.

As explained by People, the 40-year-old's aversion could be connected to his royal childhood.

The family has traditionally banned seafood from their menus, mainly for health reasons.

"When dining, the Royal Family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning, due to their work schedules," a former royal butler said.

"It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties."



But seafood isn't the only type of food the royal family is said to avoid!

Queen Camilla, the wife of Harry's grandfather King Charles, has shared that garlic is a royal "no-no," as the potent smell can sometimes linger when chatting with others during official outings.