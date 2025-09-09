Is Meghan Markle planning a collab with Kim Kardashian?

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Markle is allegedly determined to work with Kim Kardashian , but there are a few complications in the way!

Meghan Markle (r.) is reportedly eyeing Kim Kardashian for a collaboration. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian & Raul Arboleda/ AFP

The Duchess of Sussex is fresh off her new deal with Netflix and the second season of With Love, Meghan – but per RadarOnline, Meghan has been pitching ideas to with The Kardashians star!

Yet, an insider claims that the Duchess needs to convince Kris Jenner in order to seal the deal.

The source shared, "Meghan has gotten very tight with Kris. She's someone who she goes to for business advice, but they added that doesn't mean Meghan is automatically going to get to collaborate with Kim."

The tipster said that the 44-year-old former actor is "confident" that a joint project with Kim would be a "win for both of them" since the lifestyle mogul is obsessed with clean beauty, skincare, and home rituals that she thinks will pair perfectly with the SKIMS aesthetic.