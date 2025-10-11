Katy Perry hypes up ex-frenemy Taylor Swift amid Life of a Showgirl fan outrage

Katy Perry (l.) shared which of the songs from Taylor Swift's (r.) album, The Life of a Showgirl, is her favorite. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katyperry

Katy let it roar for the Lover singer's 12th album, further proving that their past drama is long done.

"We loved this one," Katy shared in her Instagram Story, showing a screenshot of her listening to one of the songs off the album, Eldest Daughter.

While the E.T. singer is a middle child herself, the post came right on time as controversy over Taylor's latest music project continues to simmer.

Katy clearly isn't one of the people who take issue with the record!

This also isn't the first time she's supported Taylor after their historic feud.

In March, the Last Friday Night chart-topper attended Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour and shared a series of images from the concert on Instagram – including a chummy joint selfie of the pop stars.