Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning a Netflix movie?

Los Gatos, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning another major deal with Netflix , and they might reveal even more palace secrets with the upcoming project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to be eyeing a Netflix feature film, but their representative has denied the rumor. © Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

What's really going on inside the halls of Buckingham Palace? Harry and Meghan may soon reveal just that!

As reported by the British newspaper The Mirror, among others, the Sussexes are said to be in talks with the streaming giant about a feature film inspired by their lives prior to their retirement from the British royal family.

According to the report, the pair believe they could tell "a big screen story" about what happened behind closed doors at the palace.

Somehow, there may still be more details about their story not yet revealed through the royal couple's Netflix series Harry & Meghan or the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir, Spare.

An insider revealed to Closer magazine that the California residents were "obviously happy" with their paycheck from Netflix and are therefore "keen" on going back for more, the report said.

The streaming giant is said to be hoping for more "juicy" info about the royal life of the renegade prince and princess from a renewed collaboration with the Sussexes in the first place.