Prince Harry retraces Diana's steps with special project in Angola

Luanda, Angola - Britain's Prince Harry visited Angola on Wednesday to back landmine clearance efforts, retracing the steps of his late mother, the charity leading the project said.

The southern African nation hosts the continent's largest minefield, a legacy of the 27-year civil war that began after independence from Portugal in 1975.

The Duke of Sussex visited a remote village in the southeast to "deliver life-saving messages to children," the Halo Trust mine-clearing organization said.

"The Duke repeated simple phrases in Portuguese, including 'stop, go back and tell your elders' to prevent children from detonating lethal devices," the British charity said in a statement.

Harry's mother, Princess Diana, visited Angola in 1997, walking across a cleared minefield near the central city of Huambo during a lull in the civil war.

The iconic trip came just months before her death in a Paris car crash. Harry was 12 at the time.

In a scene echoing his mother's visit, Harry on Wednesday donned a protective visor and bulletproof vest to walk through demined shrubland, before taking part in a bomb detonation exercise.