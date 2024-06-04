Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate Princess Lilibet's third birthday

Montecito, California - Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle 's daughter, Lilibet Diana, has turned three! The family celebrated the princess' birthday at their home in California.

Prince Harry and Megan celebrated their daughter Lilibet's third birthday at their home in Montecito, California. © Kola SULAIMON / AFP

Princess Lilibet's actual birthday is on June 4, but her parents decided to throw her a pre-birthday party over the weekend.

Friends and family gathered for a celebration at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito home, People Magazine reported.

Even some young of the princess' friends were in attendance.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor of Sussex was born in California in 2021 after Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal roles.

In 2020, the family returned to Meghan's home state with their son, Prince Archie, who is two years older than his little sister.

Fans of the princess took to social media to wish the three-year-old happy birthday on Tuesday. A TikTok fan page even shared a compilation of pics from Meghan and Harry's Netflix show to mark Lilibet's birthday.