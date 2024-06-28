Prince Harry earns high ESPN honor for work with Invictus Games
Prince Harry has received an ESPY Award for his commitment and his collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation.
The ex-royal himself served in the British army for years and is committed to helping veterans.
At the Invictus Games, which have been taking place for ten years now, wounded, injured, and sick soldiers – both active and veterans – compete against each other in various sports.
According to sports channel ESPN, the Invictus Games have "transcended borders and impacted lives across every continent, bringing together competitors from 23 nations, with continued support and programming 365 days of the year."
According to ESPN, the second eldest son of King Charles has won the Pat Tillman Award for Service "in honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport."
Prince Harry honored by ESPN for "resilience, positivity, and perseverance"
This year's ESPY Special Award winners are Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley, and Prince Harry.
"These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity, and perseverance," ESPN's Kate Jackson said.
"We’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS."
This year's ESPY Awards will be presented on July 11.
Cover photo: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP