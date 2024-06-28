Prince Harry earns high ESPN honor for work with Invictus Games

Prince Harry has received an ESPY Award for his commitment and his collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation .

The ex-royal himself served in the British army for years and is committed to helping veterans.

At the Invictus Games, which have been taking place for ten years now, wounded, injured, and sick soldiers – both active and veterans – compete against each other in various sports.

According to sports channel ESPN, the Invictus Games have "transcended borders and impacted lives across every continent, bringing together competitors from 23 nations, with continued support and programming 365 days of the year."

According to ESPN, the second eldest son of King Charles has won the Pat Tillman Award for Service "in honor of his tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport."