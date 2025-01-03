Prince William hailed as "reincarnation" of Queen Elizabeth for strength amid royal turmoil
London, UK - It's been a tumultuous year for the British royals, but insiders have revealed that the struggles have proven Prince William as the "steadfast anchor" of the family.
According to People, royal biographer Dr. Tessa Dunlop described the future king as the "new rock" of the royals.
She added that 42-year-old William is "a reincarnation of his late grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II]," who passed away in September 2022 at age 96 after a historic reign.
The nation has fallen in love with the first-born of King Charles (76) all over again, especially after he described the past year as "brutal" in November.
And "brutal" it was, as 2024 saw William's wife, Kate Middleton (42), and father both diagnosed with cancer, while his aunt, Sarah Ferguson (65), also went public with a cancer diagnosis of her own.
The royal family was later hit with scandal over the already highly controversial Prince Andrew (64) – William's uncle – over his alleged association with a Chinese spy.
Despite all these challenges, William remained a symbol of strength and stability, which has proven crucial to the British monarchy in difficult times.
Once the father of three is king, he is sure to become the star that his grandmother once was.
Cover photo: BENJAMIN CREMEL / POOL / AFP