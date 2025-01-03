Prince William hailed as "reincarnation" of Queen Elizabeth for strength amid royal turmoil

London, UK - It's been a tumultuous year for the British royals , but insiders have revealed that the struggles have proven Prince William as the "steadfast anchor" of the family.

It's been a tumultuous year for the British royals, but heir to the throne Prince William has proven to be the "steadfast anchor" of the family. © BENJAMIN CREMEL / POOL / AFP

According to People, royal biographer Dr. Tessa Dunlop described the future king as the "new rock" of the royals.

She added that 42-year-old William is "a reincarnation of his late grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II]," who passed away in September 2022 at age 96 after a historic reign.