Prince William flies solo as Kate Middleton abruptly pulls out of royal event

London, UK - Kate Middleton, who is recovering from cancer, has pulled out of attending the Royal Ascot race meeting, her Kensington Palace office said on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton (l.), who is recovering from cancer, skipped out on the skipped the Royal Ascot race that her husband, Prince William, attended on Wednesday. © Collage: BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP & REUTERS

The famed sporting event in Berkshire in southern England is a key event in the royal calendar.

Britain's Princess of Wales would not be attending Royal Ascot with her husband, Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla, as she continued to "find the right balance following her battle with cancer," the domestic Press Association news agency added.

The 43-year-old future queen has been making a gradual return to public duties since she announced she was cancer-free in September 2024.

In March that year, the mother-of-three revealed she was undergoing a course of "preventative chemotherapy" for an undisclosed cancer.

Kate, who in January revealed she was in remission, was said to be disappointed not to be able to attend Royal Ascot, a renowned social and sporting occasion for which the royal family come out in force.

The annual five-day race meeting was said to be the late Queen Elizabeth II's favorite sporting event.