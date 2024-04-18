Prince William returns to public duties amid Kate Middleton's cancer recovery

London, UK - Prince William returned Thursday to official duties, visiting a food charity and youth center, in his first public engagement since his wife Catherine revealed a shock cancer diagnosis .

Prince William (r.) visited a food charity and youth center on Thursday in his first public engagement since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis. © Collage: IMAGO / i Images & Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP

Heir to the throne as King Charles III's eldest son, William (41), has been largely out of sight since Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced last month that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The revelation that the 42-year-old was receiving treatment for cancer discovered following abdominal surgery triggered a wave of support from global leaders, family members, media, and the public.

Charles had only weeks earlier revealed he was being treated for an unspecified cancer, leaving the British monarchy in crisis with two of its most senior members simultaneously fighting serious illness.

Carrying out royal duties for the first time in weeks, William went to a surplus food redistribution charity in Surrey, southwest of London, before heading to the youth hub in the west of the capital.

At the Surplus to Supper charity, the prince was photographed meeting volunteers and joining chefs in the kitchen to help prepare meals.

He received two get-well-soon cards from one of the volunteers – one for Kate and one for Charles – and could be heard saying, "You're very kind" as he thanked her for them.

Although not at official engagements, William has been seen in public in recent weeks, most recently at an Aston Villa football match last week with his 10-year-old son Prince George.