King Charles death rumors swirl after reports from Russian media outlets

London, UK - Dozens of Russian media outlets falsely declared King Charles III dead on Monday, leading to confusion and fury throughout the UK.

King Charles III was declared dead by the Russian media on Monday, but the rumors were quickly disproven. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

The shock announcement that Charles had died at the age of 75 was suddenly broadcast in Russia on Monday by the state news agency Sputnik, among others.



At the same time, a picture of a clearly falsified statement bearing the coat of arms of Buckingham Palace was circulated on social media, announcing the monarch's "unexpected death."

The fake death notice initially spread on the Russian-language part of the internet on Monday afternoon, fueled by sensationalist Telegram channels.

Several British media outlets, including the Daily Mail, then reported on the news before British embassies in Russia and Ukraine rejected the claims.

"We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake," government representatives in Kyiv said.



Buckingham Palace also informed the Russian news agency TASS: "We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business."