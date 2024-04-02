Have Prince Harry and William settled their feud amid royal health issues?

London, UK - Will Prince Harry and Prince William finally bring their rift to an end?

Prince William (l.) and Prince Harry may soon settle their rift amid the recent health issues within the royal family. © Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

The British royal family is facing troubling times, as both King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently battling cancer.

But will the family's health scares bring the estranged brothers back together?

If royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has his way, the two princes could indeed soon settle "one of the worst public royal rifts ever."

Due to the illnesses of the King and Princess of Wales, Fitzwilliams sees a real chance that the estranged siblings will soon be able to talk things out and find their way back to each other, as reported by The Sun.

The palace insider announced that "surprising things" could happen next week – but only on one condition: Harry's wife Meghan Markle would also have to give the green light and no longer stand in the way of a reconciliation between her husband and brother-in-law.

But that seems to be the catch.

