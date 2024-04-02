Have Prince Harry and William settled their feud amid royal health issues?
London, UK - Will Prince Harry and Prince William finally bring their rift to an end?
The British royal family is facing troubling times, as both King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently battling cancer.
But will the family's health scares bring the estranged brothers back together?
If royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has his way, the two princes could indeed soon settle "one of the worst public royal rifts ever."
Due to the illnesses of the King and Princess of Wales, Fitzwilliams sees a real chance that the estranged siblings will soon be able to talk things out and find their way back to each other, as reported by The Sun.
The palace insider announced that "surprising things" could happen next week – but only on one condition: Harry's wife Meghan Markle would also have to give the green light and no longer stand in the way of a reconciliation between her husband and brother-in-law.
But that seems to be the catch.
Is Meghan Markle stopping Prince Harry from reuniting with William?
According to the British Mirror, William and Kate recently approached the Sussexes and invited them to the UK along with their children, Archie and Lilibet, in order to smooth things over between the feuding parties.
But the effort reportedly proved futile, as Duchess Meghan allegedly rejected the proposal.
"There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK," royal expert Tom Quinn said.
Meanwhile, there is said to have been a brief conversation between the heir to the British throne and his brother, who has emigrated to California.
Unfortunately, no one knows exactly what the discussion between the princes was about, Fitzwilliams added.
What is clear, however, is that if Meghan doesn't get in the way of a reconciliation, the sons of the late Princess Diana could settle their differences after all.
Cover photo: Collage: HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP