Was Kate Middleton forced to make her cancer diagnosis public?
London, UK - Did Kate Middleton feel compelled to reveal her cancer diagnosis after her medical records were leaked?
In a video message on March 22, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."
The announcement followed weeks of speculation about the 42-year-old's health following her planned abdominal surgery in January.
An anonymous source from Kensington Palace has now told the Daily Mail that a blatant mistake was made in the safekeeping of Kate's medical records at the private clinic in London.
An unknown person is said to have gained access to the confidential documents, and the royal palace then felt compelled to act quickly in response.
According to the report, Kate is said to have been informed by senior members of the royal family to announce the diagnosis herself before the anonymous individual did.
King Charles is said to be very proud of his daughter-in-law
It is not yet clear who is responsible for the security leak.
Kate's video, which was published on Kensington Palace's social media pages, triggered worldwide sympathy.
Despite the diagnosis, however, the future Queen is said to be in good spirits and has a positive attitude towards her recovery, according to the palace insider.
King Charles III, who was also diagnosed with cancer in February, is also said to be "proud" of his "beloved daughter-in-law" for speaking so openly about her treatment, per ET.
The two are said to have been in close contact over the past few weeks.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@KensingtonRoyal