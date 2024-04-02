Was Kate Middleton forced to make her cancer diagnosis public?

London, UK - Did Kate Middleton feel compelled to reveal her cancer diagnosis after her medical records were leaked?

Kate Middleton reportedly may have been pushed to disclose her cancer diagnosis after her confidential medical records were accessed by an unknown person. © Screenshot/X/@KensingtonRoyal

In a video message on March 22, the Princess of Wales confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."

The announcement followed weeks of speculation about the 42-year-old's health following her planned abdominal surgery in January.

An anonymous source from Kensington Palace has now told the Daily Mail that a blatant mistake was made in the safekeeping of Kate's medical records at the private clinic in London.

An unknown person is said to have gained access to the confidential documents, and the royal palace then felt compelled to act quickly in response.

According to the report, Kate is said to have been informed by senior members of the royal family to announce the diagnosis herself before the anonymous individual did.