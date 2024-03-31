British royal family's cancer diagnoses hang heavy over Easter celebrations

London, UK - Following the dual cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Kate Middleton, the British royal family are facing a difficult Easter this year.

Britain's King Charles III reacts as he leaves St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after attending Easter Services on Sunday. © Hollie Adams / POOL / AFP

Britain's King Charles III attended an Easter church service on Sunday, in his most high-profile public appearance since revealing a cancer diagnosis earlier this year.



Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, arrived by car for the hour-long late morning service at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London.

The 75-year-old, dressed in a suit and light blue tie, smiled and waved to crowds – who had queued up for hours for a glimpse of the ailing monarch – before he entered the chapel.

Leaving the service, Charles and Camilla greeted some of the well-wishers lined up outside, shaking hands and briefly chatting to some in the crowds.

Attending the annual religious ceremony is a long-standing annual tradition for the royals, with other family members in attendance on Sunday.

But heir-to-the-throne Prince William and his wife Catherine were notable absentees this year, as the 42-year-old Princess of Wales receives treatment following her own cancer diagnosis which was revealed just last week.