Queen Camilla reveals royal family's newest furry friend!

By Emelie Herrmann

London, UK - After losing her faithful animal companion last fall, Queen Camilla has announced the British royal family's newest furry friend – a tiny puppy named Moley!

Queen Camilla has introduced her new puppy Moley to the world with an adorable picture.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the Queen shared a picture of the little dog, which she rescued from an animal shelter just over three months ago.

The 20-week-old Jack Russell mix was captured looking shyly into the camera, as her owner beamed with happiness.

"Meet mischievous Moley, The Queen's new much-loved canine companion who was recently adopted from @Battersea where Her Majesty is Patron," the caption read.

In February, the wife of King Charles revealed during a museum visit that she had chosen her puppy's unique name because she was a mix of "a bit of everything," as The Sun reports, and the Queen thought she looked like a mole!

The latest addition to the family may also provide the 77-year-old royal with a little healing, as her beloved Jack Russell terrier, Beth, died of a brain tumor at the age of 13 at the end of last year.

With little Moley, Queen Camilla can now take a new four-legged friend into her heart!

