Something for moi? Miss Piggy's shoes go under the hammer in California

Los Angeles, California - Some of Jim Henson's most memorable creations go under the hammer in California next week, with the first-ever auction of puppets and memorabilia from the late entertainer 's decades-long career.

The Miss Piggy signed Cover Girl fantasy calendar 1981 is on display with a pair of her production-worn shoes for the Couldn't We Ride bicycle scene of The Great Muppet Caper during a preview of the Jim Henson Company 70th Anniversary Auction at Julien's Auctions warehouse in Gardena, California, on November 19, 2025. © PAULA RAMON / AFP

Highlights include a pair of shoes worn by the domineering Miss Piggy in a Muppets movie, as well as puppets from Fraggle Rock and characters from the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Fans will have the chance to bid on more than 400 items at the November 25 auction, which is also being held online on the Julien's Auctions website.

"This is the first time ever that you can buy an authorized, authentic piece of Jim Henson Company memorabilia," said Roy Parker, pop culture specialist at the auction house.

Henson, who died in 1990, revolutionized puppetry by making the rigid figures maneuverable, latterly through his Creature Shop, creating now-instantly recognizable characters like Kermit the Frog.

He also imagined entire universes that came to life in films like Labyrinth (1986) and The Dark Crystal (1982).

His creations are "very nostalgic, because they remind everybody of their childhood and when they first saw Kermit the Frog up on screen," said Parker.