Warner Bros. Discovery announces another shakeup to expand streaming

New York, New York - Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday that it will split into two companies as it seeks to build up its streaming business while also maximizing value in legacy news and entertainment products.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday that it will split into two companies as it seeks to build up its streaming business while also maximizing value in legacy news and entertainment products. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

The entertainment giant will break itself into two publicly traded companies in "Streaming & Studios" and "Global Networks."

The shift, designed to enable each venture to "maximize its potential," is expected to be completed by mid-2026, the company said.

The move, which reallocates assets such as HBO Max and CNN, is the latest reflection of how streaming is remaking a media business in which Warner Bros. Discovery and other legacy players traditionally garnered considerable revenues from "bundled" cable products that many consumers are now eschewing in favor of a la carte streaming purchases.

Streaming & Studios will include the libraries of HBO and Warner Bros., studio production facilities in California and Britain, and tours and experiences. The venture will focus on growing HBO Max, now in 77 markets, said the company's press release.

Global Networks will house Discovery, as well as CNN and TNT Sports, which are known for coverage of live events. Assets in this group currently reach 1.1 billion viewers across 200 countries and territories.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will serve as chief of streaming, while Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will lead global networks.