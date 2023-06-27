Ryan Seacrest spins into new host gig on Wheel of Fortune

Culver City, California – Looks like Ryan Seacrest will take a spin on Wheel of Fortune as the classic game show's new host.

Ryan Seacrest is stepping up next to helm Wheel of Fortune. © ROB KIM / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Weeks after longtime host Pat Sajak announced his retirement, Seacrest and the show revealed Tuesday that he will takeover hosting duties. The producer shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter.

"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," he wrote.

"I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna (White) on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years."

He added: "Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.

The Wheel of Fortune change of guard comes after Sajak said on Twitter that "his time has come.

"I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he wrote. "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

After departing from Live With Kelly and Ryan earlier this year, Seacrest also hosts TV shows American Idol and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and radio shows On Air With Ryan Seacrest, American Top 40, and KIIS-FM's morning show in LA.