Ryan Seacrest gets replaced on Live with Kelly and Ryan with a host that's close to home

New York, New York - After six years, Ryan Seacrest is officially signing off from Live with Kelly and Ryan. And sitting in his chair next will be a surprising replacement that's close to home.

Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos (r) will replace Ryan Seacrest (l) on Live with Kelly and Ryan. © Collage: Araya Doheny & Eugene Gologursky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Live with Kelly and Ryan is becoming a family affair!

The 48-year-old star confirmed his exit with an emotional announcement during the morning show on Thursday, saying the "tough tough decision" was "bittersweet" and something he and Kelly had been talking about "for a long time."

In a sweet Instagram post posted afterward, Seacrest paid homage to his "work wife" and expressed his gratitude for his time on the series.

"When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season," he wrote.

In a twist, Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, will take over as co-host in the American Idol host's place. The show will be renamed as Live with Kelly and Mark.

Ripa also took to Instagram to honor Seacrest and welcomed her hubby "to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

The 51-year-old actor paid tribute to his predecessor in his own post, writing, "I love you like a brother." He also shared a cute message to his "ride or die" wife.

"I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it," Consuelos joked.

Seacrest said he will be leaving the show this spring, after which he'll travel to Los Angeles to host the 21st season of American Idol. He will also continue helming his radio show on KIIS-FM and his hosting gig with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, as well as his philanthropic work with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

"You're not getting rid of me because ... I'm coming back to guest host and fill in," Seacrest also reassured viewers.