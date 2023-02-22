Chrishell Stause owns Million Dollar Listing star in savage TikTok: "You need help staying on the air"

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause isn't letting the haters get her down. Instead, she's roasting them on TikTok .

Chrishell Stause (r) from Selling Sunset responded to Million Dollar Listing's Josh Flagg's criticisms of her show. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/joshflagg1 & chrishell.stause

What do you get when two reality TV stars from competing shows start throwing metaphorical punches by way of Twitter and TikTok? A messy situation, that's what.

Despite having some shade thrown her way by Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Flagg, Chrishell handled things and silenced her hater in savage style.

In a TikTok video, the Selling Sunset star compiled several responses to Josh's shady comments about the Selling Sunset cast, who he called "a few actors pretending to be agents," including a tweet in which she gave Josh her real estate license number, later adding that "real estate is one of many of my hustles so I get the critique but I would love to work with you in the future."

The clip, which was captioned, "You need help staying on the air babe, just say that. I got you! Xoxo," also featured a screenshot of an article that suggested viewers were "over" Josh's show Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles after it bombed in the ratings.