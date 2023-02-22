Chrishell Stause owns Million Dollar Listing star in savage TikTok: "You need help staying on the air"
Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause isn't letting the haters get her down. Instead, she's roasting them on TikTok.
What do you get when two reality TV stars from competing shows start throwing metaphorical punches by way of Twitter and TikTok? A messy situation, that's what.
Despite having some shade thrown her way by Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Flagg, Chrishell handled things and silenced her hater in savage style.
In a TikTok video, the Selling Sunset star compiled several responses to Josh's shady comments about the Selling Sunset cast, who he called "a few actors pretending to be agents," including a tweet in which she gave Josh her real estate license number, later adding that "real estate is one of many of my hustles so I get the critique but I would love to work with you in the future."
The clip, which was captioned, "You need help staying on the air babe, just say that. I got you! Xoxo," also featured a screenshot of an article that suggested viewers were "over" Josh's show Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles after it bombed in the ratings.
Though Josh has yet to publicly respond, it's safe to assume he's seen Chrishell's latest social media jab.
