South Park creators respond after White House melts down over Trump episode

San Diego, California - South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone issued a typical response after the White House went into meltdown over the show's brutal takedown of President Donald Trump in its season premiere.

South Park's 27 season opened with a scorching episode that relentlessly mocked Trump – including by taking aim the size of his penis.

The show also took shots at its new parent company Paramount, which has been facing backlash for bending to pressure from Trump in order to secure FCC approval for a multi-billion dollar merger.

The White House reacted Thursday by claiming the show hasn't been "relevant for over 20 years," and the episode was "a desperate attempt for attention."

The same day, Parker and Stone were asked for a response during a panel discussion at Comic Con.

"We're terribly sorry," a clearly sarcastic Parker responded, garnering laughs from the crowd.

The pair, who were honored with a Comic-Con International Inkpot Award for excellence in animation at the event, appeared unfazed by the criticism.

Parker revealed that producers told them they would have blur images of Trump's genitals in the episode, to which he responded: "No, you're not gonna blur the penis."

Stone added that the choice to "put eyes" on the member and turn it into a character helped them evade censorship.



"That was a whole conversation with grown-up people for four f***ing days," he said.