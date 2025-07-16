Stranger Things season 5 trailer teases explosive ending for Hawkins!
Los Angeles, California - The anticipated first look at the final season for Stranger Things is here, teasing an explosive ending to the popular TV series!
Demogorgons, The Upside Down, and Linda Hamilton... need we say more?
The Netflix phenomenon is coming to an end as Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven and her friends attempt to save Hawkins one last time.
The Stranger Things season 5 trailer dropped on Wednesday, highlighting the Indiana residents preparing for war against the terrifying villain Vecna.
Along with Brown, the rest of the main cast is also back for one more battle, including Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers.
Sadie Sink also returns as Max Mayfield, though the character is shown to still be in a coma after being viciously attacked by Vecna in the season 4 finale.
Strangers Things teases Hawkins' final battle
The official synopsis for Stranger Things' fifth season reads, "The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown."
It continues, "Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."
"As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches," the synopsis concluded, "so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming - and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time."
Will El and her friends stop Vecna and close the Upside Down once and for all? Find out when Stranger Things season 5 hits Netflix this fall.
Volume 1 premieres on November 26, while Volume 2 airs on Christmas, with the finale arriving on New Year's Eve!
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Netflix