Stranger Things season 5 trailer teases explosive ending for Hawkins!

Los Angeles, California - The anticipated first look at the final season for Stranger Things is here, teasing an explosive ending to the popular TV series!

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Eleven for Strangers Things final season. © Screenshot/YouTube/Netflix

Demogorgons, The Upside Down, and Linda Hamilton... need we say more?

The Netflix phenomenon is coming to an end as Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven and her friends attempt to save Hawkins one last time.

The Stranger Things season 5 trailer dropped on Wednesday, highlighting the Indiana residents preparing for war against the terrifying villain Vecna.

Along with Brown, the rest of the main cast is also back for one more battle, including Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers.

Sadie Sink also returns as Max Mayfield, though the character is shown to still be in a coma after being viciously attacked by Vecna in the season 4 finale.