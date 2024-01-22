The Bachelor premiere: Joey Graziadei serves up a dramatic journey for love
Los Angeles, California - Fan-favorite Joey Graziadei has made his debut as The Bachelor in a premiere filled with plenty of twists, tears, and turmoil.
Monday's premiere began on a somber note as our new lead broke down in tears to the tune of some sad Billie Eilish on proposal day, signaling quite the dramatic road ahead.
But before anyone could dwell on that for too long, fans were taken back to the mansion to meet the first of Joey's contestants.
After having his heart broken by Charity Lawson on the last season of The Bachelorette, the tennis pro is ready for love again, with 32 women vying for his heart.
The newest faces in the franchise kept things fairly routine for their entrances, save for an inexplicably blurred Canadian flag, a few inappropriate bananas, and one raging go-cart.
A big twist soon emerged as The Bachelor debuted its first-ever pair of sibling contestants with sisters Allison and Lauren — who hoped to hide the fact that they're related. That's definitely gonna end well!
Serving up the first real drama of the evening was Jess, who proudly announced to the entire cocktail party that she scored the first kiss with Joey.
The Bachelor season 28 introduces new twists
Though she was really trying not to be "that girl," Jess quickly earned villain status with an attempt to steal Joey away for a second time, much to the chagrin of her competition — and perhaps the lead.
Alas, Allison and Lauren continued the drama by dropping the bombshell that they are, indeed, related.
Though Joey managed to sniff it out ahead of time, the whole ordeal unraveled pretty quickly as jealousy reared its ugly head, setting the stage for some real competition between the sisters.
The drama kept coming as we finally got the answer to the mysterious "card of doom" Lea received during the season finale of The Bachelorette.
In a Survivor-esque move, Lea was granted a steal-a-date card, giving her permission to take another contestant's one-on-one date before hometowns. The Hawaii native then scored some points with Joey by confessing to having the card and assuring him she wanted him to have full control to call the shots in his journey.
Lea doubled down on her stance at the cocktail party by burning the card for all to see, bidding farewell to the first-ever twist before it could even be used.
Who Joey Graziadei's first impression rose?
To perhaps no one's surprise, Lea's sacrifice of the card scored her the first impression rose, solidifying her obvious edge foreshadowed by her finale debut.
The classic Bachelor plague struck again as several women failed to get the chance to even speak to Joey, with most subsequently being sent home roseless.
After a dramatic delay, Joey gave his last rose to Lauren, keeping the sister duo alive for at least one more week and determining the first round of cuts:
- Chandler
- Kayla
- Lanie
- Natalie
- Sam
- Kyra
- Sandra
- Samantha
- Talyah
- Zoe
What's next for everyone's favorite tennis pro? Joey's journey continues next Monday on ABC at 8 PM EST!
Cover photo: Disney/John Fleenor