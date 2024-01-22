The Bachelor premiere: Joey Graziadei serves up a dramatic journey for love

Los Angeles, California - Fan-favorite Joey Graziadei has made his debut as The Bachelor in a premiere filled with plenty of twists, tears, and turmoil.

Joey Graziadei made his debut as the newest lead of The Bachelor in Monday's premiere. © Disney/John Fleenor

Monday's premiere began on a somber note as our new lead broke down in tears to the tune of some sad Billie Eilish on proposal day, signaling quite the dramatic road ahead.



But before anyone could dwell on that for too long, fans were taken back to the mansion to meet the first of Joey's contestants.

After having his heart broken by Charity Lawson on the last season of The Bachelorette, the tennis pro is ready for love again, with 32 women vying for his heart.

The newest faces in the franchise kept things fairly routine for their entrances, save for an inexplicably blurred Canadian flag, a few inappropriate bananas, and one raging go-cart.

A big twist soon emerged as The Bachelor debuted its first-ever pair of sibling contestants with sisters Allison and Lauren — who hoped to hide the fact that they're related. That's definitely gonna end well!

Serving up the first real drama of the evening was Jess, who proudly announced to the entire cocktail party that she scored the first kiss with Joey.

