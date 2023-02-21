The Bachelor: Things get weird in London as Zach Shallcross catches Covid-19

London, UK - The Bachelor went overseas during episode five of season 27, but lead Zach Shallcross didn't get to have the romantic London adventures he set out for, and some women handled the hiccup better than others

Greer Blitzer (l) took the news of Bachelor Zach Shallcross catching Covid-19 pretty hard during episode five. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/cheerio_greerio & zachshallcross

It's been said, at least by the group of women still remaining on this season, that London is a wildly romantic city.

But on Monday's episode, it was only Gabi Elnicki that got to be wined in dined by Zach in true royal style, as the leading man came down with a nasty case of Covid-19 following his one and only one-on-one of the episode.

Of course, those who were selected for the group date were still able to embark on the day's activities that Zach – or ABC interns – had planned. However, there's something undeniably strange about exploring a city alongside a group of women who are all yearning for the same man that happens to be MIA.

Though some of the women handled Zach's unforeseeable illness with grace and compassion, others – such as Greer Blitzer, Mercedes Northup, and Kylee Russell – took it pretty hard.

Because of the whole "the show's lead has Covid" thing, the cocktail party got the Zoom treatment, and each woman had a chance to enter a private room equip with an oddly placed tablet to have some alone time, albeit virtually, with Zach.