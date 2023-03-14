The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross faces the hometown heat as Fantasy Suites are decided
Los Angeles, California - Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor has reached the second-best moment of each season: Hometowns. Unfortunately, the leading man had to make a decision he may soon regret.
After a whirlwind of a world-traveling season, hometowns finally took place back in the States on episode 8 for Zach's final four: Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, and Kaity Biggar.
Gabi was up first, and she took the leading man to her hometown in Vermont, where the two drilled for maple syrup and Zach grossly upset Gabi by selecting artificial, corn syrup-packed pancake syrup as his favorite in a taste test.
Once it was time to meet her family, Bachelor Nation was stunned with just how much Gabi resembled both her older sister and her mother. Not only that, but viewers found out that Gabi's parents fell in love almost instantaneously, and her dad even said he believes people can fall in love in a day. Now, that's the energy Bachelor Nation has been missing during hometowns for, oh, the last 26 seasons.
After a warm welcome into Gabi's family, Zach was met with a strikingly different vibe from Ariel's during her NYC hometown date.
Not only did she prep Zach by instilling fear and and panic into his psyche after telling him that her brother Bobby has beat up her exes before, she also shared some sarcastic sentiments.
"We're both getting roasted ... I'm just kidding," Ariel told Zach before walking into a Brooklyn winery to meet her family. However, she was in fact, not kidding.
The Bachelor wraps hometowns before Fantasy Suites are decided
It seemed that Ariel's family forgot that she was the one competing on Zach's season of The Bachelor, as they clearly treated him as if he was the one competing on Ariel's non-existent (at least, for now) season of The Bachelorette.
After what was edited into a rather rough hometown dinner with Ariel's family, Zach headed south to meet up with Charity in Columbus, Georgia.
Honestly, the takeaways from her hometown are quite simple: her family seems to radiate love and inclusivity, and they accepted Zach as he was, because they respected Charity's opinion of him and how he makes her feel so much. And let's not forget to mention the gem of a human that is Charity's brother.
Ultimately, no hometown could top Kaity's in Austin, Texas, as the new Capital City resident used her time wisely by getting bougie groceries on the producers' tab, and having Zach set up furniture in her new home for her.
It was here that it became wildly apparent that Kaity may be Zach's favorite, and having him play "a day in the life" in a city he also resides in was probably the most realistic hometown date in the show's history, and we're about it.
But, only three women could stay around for the illustrious week 9 dates AKA fantasy suites. At the rose ceremony, Zach opted to cut things off with Charity, and producers wasted no time giving her The Bachelorette edit on her way out.
Will Charity be named the next Bachelorette, and how will Fantasy Suites fair for the final three? Tune into the Women Tell All special on Tuesday night at 8 PM ET for possible clues.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sprinkling_sunshine & kaitybiggar & charitylawson