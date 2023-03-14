The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross faces the hometown heat as Fantasy Suites are decided

Los Angeles, California - Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor has reached the second-best moment of each season: Hometowns. Unfortunately, the leading man had to make a decision he may soon regret.

Zach Shallcross (center l) embarked on four hometown dates during week 8 on The Bachelor. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sprinkling_sunshine & kaitybiggar & charitylawson

After a whirlwind of a world-traveling season, hometowns finally took place back in the States on episode 8 for Zach's final four: Gabi Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, and Kaity Biggar.

Gabi was up first, and she took the leading man to her hometown in Vermont, where the two drilled for maple syrup and Zach grossly upset Gabi by selecting artificial, corn syrup-packed pancake syrup as his favorite in a taste test.

Once it was time to meet her family, Bachelor Nation was stunned with just how much Gabi resembled both her older sister and her mother. Not only that, but viewers found out that Gabi's parents fell in love almost instantaneously, and her dad even said he believes people can fall in love in a day. Now, that's the energy Bachelor Nation has been missing during hometowns for, oh, the last 26 seasons.

After a warm welcome into Gabi's family, Zach was met with a strikingly different vibe from Ariel's during her NYC hometown date.

Not only did she prep Zach by instilling fear and and panic into his psyche after telling him that her brother Bobby has beat up her exes before, she also shared some sarcastic sentiments.

"We're both getting roasted ... I'm just kidding," Ariel told Zach before walking into a Brooklyn winery to meet her family. However, she was in fact, not kidding.