The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross flips the script after making up for lost time

Tallinn, Estonia - On the latest episode of The Bachelor 's world-traveling 27th season, Zach Shallcross had Bachelor Nation questioning his flighty responses as one contestant proved why there should be minimum age requirements for the show.

The Bachelor Zach Shallcross (c) took Charity Lawson (r) on her one-on-one and flipped the script on Jess Girod on Monday's episode. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jessicagirod & bachelorabc & charitylawson

It seems that ABC had quite the budget for Zach's season, as the cast has been traveling to various destinations across the world. Their latest stop for episode six was the capital of Estonia, which host Jesse Palmer called one of the most romantic cities in the world – something he's said about each city they've visited thus far.

With that being said, Monday's episode saw Charity Lawson get a re-do for her one-on-one date since Zach understandably bailed on theirs last week due to catching a case of Covid-19.

As expected, the two had a marvelous day and even partook in a "wife-carrying contest," which was strange. But, it at least gave them something to laugh about later while Charity dabbled in a Bachelor tradition of sharing her past relationship trauma over dinner. This led to Zach giving her the one-on-one date rose.

Speaking of one-on-ones, Jess Girod clearly took issue with being the only woman left that hadn't gotten one, and she made it known to everyone, including Zach – and his response was not it.

Rather than understanding where the 23-year-old was coming from with her anxiety over the lack of alone time with the man she's lusting after, Zach flipped the script on her, going from confident to lacking confidence.