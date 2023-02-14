The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross finds out who's here for the wrong reasons

Nassau, The Bahamas - The fight for The Bachelor 's heart on season 27 is getting intense as Zach Shallcross continues to prove he's wasting no time when it comes to finding his forever love.

Kat (l) had the first one-on-one date of The Bachelor's fourth episode, but it was the group date that provided all the drama. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/katizzzo & bachelorabc

Things got interesting on the fourth episode of Zach's season as the group headed to the Bahamas, and per usual, the drama kicked off on the group date.

With 14 women remaining, it's obvious that the competition is heating up. As emotions rise and connections strengthen, the women are starting to see each other as threats instead of Bachelor besties.

If we're being honest, it's about time.

Sure, Zach's first one-on-one with Kat was adorable as she proved to be just his type – fun and beautiful – but there's something about witnessing a woman blatantly twist someone's words on a group date that really captured Bachelor Nation's attention.

That's precisely what happened between Anastasia and Kylee. See, the women all decided before the date that each would have the same amount of time to talk with Zach to alleviate any drama before the group date.

However, Anastasia decided to flip the script on everyone and do things her way, which didn't bode well with the other women on the date, including Kylee.