The Bachelor: Zach Shallcross finds out who's here for the wrong reasons
Nassau, The Bahamas - The fight for The Bachelor's heart on season 27 is getting intense as Zach Shallcross continues to prove he's wasting no time when it comes to finding his forever love.
Things got interesting on the fourth episode of Zach's season as the group headed to the Bahamas, and per usual, the drama kicked off on the group date.
With 14 women remaining, it's obvious that the competition is heating up. As emotions rise and connections strengthen, the women are starting to see each other as threats instead of Bachelor besties.
If we're being honest, it's about time.
Sure, Zach's first one-on-one with Kat was adorable as she proved to be just his type – fun and beautiful – but there's something about witnessing a woman blatantly twist someone's words on a group date that really captured Bachelor Nation's attention.
That's precisely what happened between Anastasia and Kylee. See, the women all decided before the date that each would have the same amount of time to talk with Zach to alleviate any drama before the group date.
However, Anastasia decided to flip the script on everyone and do things her way, which didn't bode well with the other women on the date, including Kylee.
Zach Shallcross confronts a possible Bachelor clout chaser
But not one to let another person break the rules and steal her thunder, Kylee broke up their alone time by asking the age-old "can I steal you for a second?" question. However, Anastasia denied her request for Zach, and instead asked Kylee if she could have a few more minutes with him.
Given the fact she already broke the group date pact to share the leading man, Kylee wasn't having it, leading her to say she didn't want to "fight" about it.
While it was obvious to Zach and viewers that Kylee meant she didn't want to verbally fight, Anastasia took things to new heights by telling everyone how scared she was because, in her mind, Kylee was trying to physically fight her.
Of course, this was hardly the case, but to ensure Zach wasn't wooed over by her dramatic ways, Kylee filled him in about Anastasia's alleged clout-chasing ways, which led him to send her home before the rose ceremony. After all, we can't have people here for the wrong reasons now, can we?
Ultimately, it was Davia and Genevie who went home. However, one-time front-runner Greer seems to bet teetering. Could she be on Zach's chopping block next?
Find out when The Bachelor returns on February 20 at 8 PM EST on ABC.
