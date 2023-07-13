The Bachelorette: Charity Lawson notices red flags and releases a dud
Los Angeles, California - Things on season 20 of The Bachelorette are heating up as leading lady Charity Lawson found and released a handsome dud while showing signs that she may be onto the season's walking red flag.
Another day, another missed warning sign by The Bachelorette aka Charity Lawson.
However, Bachelor Nation's newest leading lady seems to be catching on to the trickery of the walking red flag that is Brayden Bowers, and that must be celebrated.
Unsurprisingly, it was Brayden who landed the first one-on-one date with Charity of episode three, and it was fitting, given that the date took place in San Diego – where Brayden and his impressive collection of earrings resides.
It was during this one-on-one where viewers finally witnessed Charity catching onto Brayden's red flags, as she began questioning him on why his first instinct was to run when the going got tough – aka when he wasn't the center of Charity's attention for five whole seconds.
Despite nearly cutting him loose over concerns he isn't in it for the long haul, Charity opted to give him a rose during their date.
While episode three's Ken-inspired talent contest of a group date was surely riveting yet cringy, it was Charity's second one-on-one date with the gorgeous Warwick Reider that really hurt viewers' hearts.
The Bachelorette Charity Lawson sends a dud of a one-on-one date packing
As jealous as the men were that the ever-quiet Warwick landed the second and final one-on-one date of The Bachelorette's third episode this season, they surely were in better spirits after it concluded.
As it turned out, Warwick wasn't the "silent but deadly" type. Rather, he was quiet because he didn't really have anything to say and seemingly wasn't even looking for a relationship, which Charity found out during their awkward silence-filled time at an amusement park that they had all to themselves.
You can say it was the fact he didn't scoop her ice cream at the end of the date, but it was mad uncomfortable to witness such a lack of effort on Warwick's part, particularly on a dating show such as The Bachelorette.
So, to say the men were happy it was him on the one-on-one after Charity later revealed she sent him home during it would be an understatement.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/charitylawson & warwickreider & braydenbowersofficial