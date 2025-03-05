Is The Bachelorette over? What skipped season means for franchise

Los Angeles, California - After more than a decade as an annual staple for ABC, The Bachelorette is set to skip a season as the future of the iconic dating franchise grows uncertain.

Amid Grant Ellis' starring turn as The Bachelor, the network revealed that his season would not be followed by season 22 of The Bachelorette.

For more than a decade, the female-led spin-off would typically select a contestant from the previous Bachelor to lead the next season, which would air the summer after The Bachelor.

Deadline broke the news of the cycle-skipping last month, but the outlet made it clear that The Bachelorette has not been canceled and is expected to return eventually – most likely next year.

Jumping over a series isn't unprecedented for The Bachelor, as Bachelor in Paradise was skipped last summer but is now set to return after Grant's season of The Bachelor.

Still, in the era of Love Is Blind and Love Island, it's possible that The Bachelor as a franchise is struggling to stay afloat, as its concept is now perceived as standard in the reality TV scene rather than the shocking guilty pleasure it was once.

The Bachelorette faces particular competition from the increasingly popular American iteration of Love Island, which airs each weeknight during the same months ABC traditionally airs The Bachelorette. Bachelor in Paradise – though it airs just once a week – may prove to be a better competitor, given its similar format to Love Island.

But adding even more pressure on the female-led series is talk of a "toxic" production environment – chatter that emerged in the wake of the brutal finale to The Bachelorette's most recent season starring Jenn Tran.