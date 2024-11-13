The Golden Bachelorette finale: Has Joan found another happy ending?

Los Angeles, California - Joan Vassos found her happily ever after as the first season of The Golden Bachelorette came to an emotional close!

The final two got to meet Joan's family during Wednesday's finale of The Golden Bachelorette. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Wednesday evening began on a somber note as Joan confessed that Pascal's abrupt exit made her feel "unloveable."

Coming to the rescue was Golden Bachelor season 1 alum Nancy, who reminded Joan that she still has two devoted suitors left in paradise.

The 61-year-old leading lady decided to look on the bright side as she reunited with her children, who would soon meet the final two – Guy and Chock.

First up was Chock, who's seemed to be the frontrunner for several weeks now.

The Wichita native passed the kids' tests with flying colors, and he quickly earned their approval with his clearly genuine feelings for Joan. Chock then got to share a final date with Joan, where he gifted her a heart-shaped lock and key as a promise of his commitment to their future.

He then told her he loved her, and though Joan didn't return the sentiment, it was pretty clear she wanted to but remained committed to not doing so until she was down to one suitor.

Next up was Guy's date, but while he was ready to present his case to Joan's family, our Bachelorette had other plans!