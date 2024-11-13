The Golden Bachelorette finale: Has Joan found another happy ending?
Los Angeles, California - Joan Vassos found her happily ever after as the first season of The Golden Bachelorette came to an emotional close!
Wednesday evening began on a somber note as Joan confessed that Pascal's abrupt exit made her feel "unloveable."
Coming to the rescue was Golden Bachelor season 1 alum Nancy, who reminded Joan that she still has two devoted suitors left in paradise.
The 61-year-old leading lady decided to look on the bright side as she reunited with her children, who would soon meet the final two – Guy and Chock.
First up was Chock, who's seemed to be the frontrunner for several weeks now.
The Wichita native passed the kids' tests with flying colors, and he quickly earned their approval with his clearly genuine feelings for Joan. Chock then got to share a final date with Joan, where he gifted her a heart-shaped lock and key as a promise of his commitment to their future.
He then told her he loved her, and though Joan didn't return the sentiment, it was pretty clear she wanted to but remained committed to not doing so until she was down to one suitor.
Next up was Guy's date, but while he was ready to present his case to Joan's family, our Bachelorette had other plans!
Joan makes her final pick early!
Joan decided to skip the family date, as she has come to the realization that she is all in for Chock.
With the live studio crowd cringing in the corner of the screen, Guy broke down over Joan's confession as he revealed he was already in love with her and ready to propose.
Ultimately, he showed his respect for the decision, and a tear-filled montage set to the saddest of music brought us back to the studio – where, of course, Guy was waiting.
He again explained that he really felt like he and Joan were endgame and was devastated to see how things turned out.
When Joan herself then took the stage, he asked her if there was anything missing from the relationship. She explained that it was merely time working against them and that she had progressed further with Chock in the short timeframe than she had with him.
With the two ending on good terms, it was time to return to Chock, who
Did Joan get engaged at the end of The Golden Bachelorette?
After Guy's heartbreak, the mood turned for the better as Chock delivered a fairytale beachside proposal to Joan.
She said yes – of course – and proved that her big "I love you" was worth the wait after all!
The happily engaged couple then hit the stage, confirming that they're still happy as can be.
Here's hoping this Golden wedding doesn't end like the last one!
And that's a wrap until 2025, Bachelor Nation! Everyone's favorite dating franchise returns with the OG series as Grant Ellis begins his journey for love on The Bachelor, kicking off on January 27.
Cover photo: Disney/Gilles Mingasson