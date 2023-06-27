The Bachelorette: Season 20 premiere sees Charity Lawson fall for a Don Juan

Los Angeles, California - The season 20 premiere of The Bachelorette saw leading lady Charity Lawson fall for the Don Juan of the bunch, and Bachelor Nation has opinions.

The Bachelorette's season 20 premiere saw Charity Lawson (r.) meet the 25 men vying for her heart. © Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin & Ricky Middlesworth

And just like that, the premiere of The Bachelorette has come and gone.

While a lot of ground was covered in the first episode of season 20, including the first rose ceremony, there are a few men that currently stand out – but some aren't for the best reasons.

It's a touch too soon to tell which hopeful singles are top-tier suitors for the queen that is 27-year-old Charity, there are a few men who are walking red flags: Brayden Bowers and Spencer Storbeck.

Of course, Charity opted to give the first impression rose to 24-year-old Brayden, a candidate even her brother, who went undercover as a bartender at the mansion for a portion of the first night, warned her about being a bit too arrogant – and not in the good way.

The Bach Babes took the words out of Bachelor Nation's mouth with a tweet that reads, "Watching Charity give a first impression rose to the 24 year old f**k boy in fake glasses," along with a GIF of Ben Affleck looking mad stressed while smoking a cigarette.

Aside from Brayden's "here for a good time" vibes, Charity also had an odd interaction with Spencer.