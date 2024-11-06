The Golden Bachelorette: Joan faces Pascal in emotional Men Tell All special
Los Angeles, California - The Golden Bachelorette hosted what was undoubtedly the friendliest Men Tell All special of the entire franchise as Joan's eliminated men reunited in the studio.
Wednesday's episode welcomed back all of Joan's fan-favorite suitors, including Charles L., who kicked off the show with his utterly awed reaction to the studio.
As any viewer should have expected, these glorious men were all but incapable of dredging up any of the special's usual drama.
Instead, they reminisced on their silly group dates, debated just how bad each other's snoring actually was, and even got some live reactions from their kids in the audience.
But the lovefest soon shifted gears with the introduction of the hot seat, which welcomed Jonathan as its first guest.
Joan's Prom King got emotional as he revealed how important it was that the experience has made him feel seen, both through his romance with the Bachelorette and his friendships with the other men.
Next up was Mark, who touched on how emotional the ride was for him as he learned how to love again following the death of his wife. He also received some special support in the studio from his future son-in-law, Joey Graziadei, who proposed to Mark's daughter, Kelsey, in the season finale of The Bachelor earlier this year.
Newly minted "pop culture icon" Charles L. then hit the hot seat, who again tugged on the heartstrings of all of America as he shared his gratitude for the newfound confidence he's developed from the experience.
Charles L. also got a major push to be the next Golden Bachelor from an audience member, potentially setting the stage for his return to the franchise!
Joan shares ultra-friendly reunion with her exes
Finally, host Jesse Palmer welcomed Pascal to the hot seat. The Frenchman made an unceremonious exit during last week's fantasy suites, where he admitted he wasn't in love with Joan and only saw her as a friend.
In the studio, Pascal said he never wanted to hurt Joan and that making the exit was "difficult."
Our golden gal herself then hit the stage, and Joan was quickly showered with praise from her former suitors in the most adorable way possible.
Pascal eventually chimed in and shared his remorse for the way their story ended. Joan held her head high and explained that she understood his thought process before telling him she only wants the best for him.
Who will get the final rose? Joan's journey for love comes to an end next Wednesday, November 13, with the finale kicking off at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/Christopher Willard