The Bachelorette: What we know about Charity Lawson's upcoming season

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor Nation is days away from the season 20 premiere of The Bachelorette featuring Charity Lawson as the lead. Here's everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette is set to premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023. © Courtesy of ABC/Craig Sjodin

Just a matter of days stand between viewers and the season 20 premiere of The Bachelorette in its new Monday night slot of 9 PM ET, and Bachelor Nation is understandably bustling with excitement and anticipation.

But what is currently known about the forthcoming season, and what can Bachelor Nation expect?

There will be 25 single men looking to prove they're "here for the right reasons," and they range in age from 24-33, which is right on the money given that Charity is 27 years old.

But, according to People, the season 20 premiere will also feature a somewhat familiar face, as Charity's brother Nehemiah apparently goes undercover as the night's bartender named Charles, allowing him to keep tabs on the men when his sister and the current Bachelorette isn't in the room.

Why? Because, as he says, "Men can be dogs."

Based on a few preview clips viewers have seen from night one, there's bound to be at least one potential suitor who falls into the bad graces of Charity's brother - and the other men in the Bachelor(ette) Mansion.

Nehemiah eventual reveals his identity to the 25 men, and later fills in Charity with what he observed, adding "It’s time to go tell my sister what’s been going on. She might be really upset."

Though her brother was literally on-site during the first night, Charity has admitted that there are portions of the upcoming season she doesn't want her family to see.