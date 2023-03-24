Will Daisy Jones & The Six return for season 2?

Seattle, Washington - The TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six has officially come to an end, but could fans be in store for an encore?

Daisy Jones & The Six was marketed as a limited series, but the showrunners are open to exploring the story further. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Warning! Spoilers for the final two episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are ahead.

The Prime Video series is based on a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and the adaptation has stayed largely faithful to the source material, with a few notable changes and expansions.

Though Daisy Jones & The Six has been marketed as a miniseries, showrunners Scott Neustadter and Will Graham are open to going beyond where the finale - and the book - concluded.



"If people are interested in this story and these people, maybe we'll get an opportunity to do that. Leave the door open. Why not?" Neustadter said, per Variety.

While the novel ended with Camila posthumously encouraging Billy to reconnect with Daisy, the show went a step further by ending with Billy knocking on Daisy's door, proving that he did follow through on Camila's last wish.



With this in mind, fans are wondering whether another season would even make sense, and author Taylor Jenkins Reid has come forward with her perspective on it.