Daisy Jones & the Six rocks onto the scene and sends fans into a frenzy

Seattle, Washington - One of the most highly-anticipated book adaptations of the year has finally arrived onscreen, and fans can't get enough of the groovy group that is Daisy Jones & the Six.

Daisy Jones & The Six is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The limited TV series, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, follows the rise and fall of a fictional rock band in the 1970s.

Riley Keough takes on the leading role of Daisy Jones, with Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, and Camila Morrone rounding out the main ensemble.

The show kicked off with a rockin' three-episode drop on Amazon Prime on Friday.

While Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 74% critics score, fans of the book can't get enough of the adaptation so far.

Along with the episodes' release, Daisy Jones & the Six also dropped its soundtrack Aurora, the band's album from the series.

The album was produced with the help of talents like Phoebe Bridgers and Marcus Mumford and has been particularly praised by fans for perfectly setting the stage for the series.

"Daisy jones and the six is really a perfect book to screen adaptation so far. they've captured the essence of the book, most of the iconic lines seem to have made it to the script and the fact that they recorded both AURORA and the dunne brothers music is just mind blowing," one fan raved.



The sentiment was echoed by many others online who are already itching for the show's next episodes.