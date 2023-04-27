Facebook Watch shut down, Red Table Talk and other originals canceled

Menlo Park, California - Facebook Watch is officially coming to an end amid shakeups at Meta, shelving all of its original programs, including Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.

Facebook Watch is coming to an end, leaving the popular talk show Red Table Talk starring Jada Pinkett Smith (r) and Willow Smith (l) without a streaming home. © Collage: IMAGO / imagebroker & MediaPunch (TAG24 Edit)

The move comes with the exit of Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming at Meta, amid the company's most recent round of layoffs.

Per Deadline, none of the Facebook Watch original TV shows will be returning.

Red Table Talk, which stars Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, was the last original series remaining before the shutdown.

The talk show has featured a number of notable guests and served as a platform for several celebrity bombshells, including Will Smith's candid discussion of his and Jada's marital issues.

On Thursday, the series shared a post following the news, confirming that it is seeking "a new home" to continue.

Other shows on the streaming service included scripted shows such as Sorry For Your Loss and Sacred Lies, as well as additional unscripted programs like Cardi Tries, Post Malone's Celebrity World Pong League, and more.

With the transition, Meta looks to focus on VR-centric shows.