Mark Zuckerberg claims Biden administration put "pressure" on Meta to censor content

Washington DC - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg recently claimed that the US government put "pressure" on his social media platforms to censor certain content regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently claimed President Joe Biden's administration put "pressure" on him to censor content regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Monday, the House Committee on the Judiciary shared a letter Zuckerberg sent to their chairman, Jim Jordan, in which he revealed that President Joe Biden's administration was behind the requests.

"In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain Covid-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn't agree," Zuckerberg wrote.

The CEO admitted that it was ultimately up to Meta, Facebook's parent company, to decide how to handle content moderation but noted that he did not agree with the requests.

"I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it," Zuckerberg continued.

"I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction," he added, "and we're ready to push back if something like this happens again."