Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls out Facebook and Instagram for alleged censorship

Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr . has accused Facebook and Instagram of censoring his latest campaign ad after it was seemingly blocked from both platforms over the weekend.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is accusing Facebook and Instagram of censoring him after his latest campaign video was blocked from the platforms. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Friday, Kennedy's campaign shared their new "Who is Bobby Kennedy?" ad - a 30-minute mini-documentary, narrated by actor Woody Harelson, which aims to dispel unfair criticisms of the candidate and his policies made by the media.

According to The New York Times, sharing of the ad was blocked from both Facebook and Instagram from Friday afternoon to around midday on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company that runs both platforms, said the ad was "mistakenly blocked" after it was incorrectly flagged as spam, but noted the mishap was "corrected within a few hours."

Kennedy's campaign quickly took notice after users trying to share the clip on the platforms began complaining about receiving various error messages, including "Looks like spam," "Violates community standards," "Might be malicious," and "File failed to upload."

In an email sent to supporters on Saturday, the campaign urged others to document their experiences, stating, "The excuses are diverse, but the pattern is clear: interference in a Presidential election."