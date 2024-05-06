Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls out Facebook and Instagram for alleged censorship
Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has accused Facebook and Instagram of censoring his latest campaign ad after it was seemingly blocked from both platforms over the weekend.
On Friday, Kennedy's campaign shared their new "Who is Bobby Kennedy?" ad - a 30-minute mini-documentary, narrated by actor Woody Harelson, which aims to dispel unfair criticisms of the candidate and his policies made by the media.
According to The New York Times, sharing of the ad was blocked from both Facebook and Instagram from Friday afternoon to around midday on Saturday.
A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company that runs both platforms, said the ad was "mistakenly blocked" after it was incorrectly flagged as spam, but noted the mishap was "corrected within a few hours."
Kennedy's campaign quickly took notice after users trying to share the clip on the platforms began complaining about receiving various error messages, including "Looks like spam," "Violates community standards," "Might be malicious," and "File failed to upload."
In an email sent to supporters on Saturday, the campaign urged others to document their experiences, stating, "The excuses are diverse, but the pattern is clear: interference in a Presidential election."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s experience with government censorship
Kennedy has made the importance of free speech and his claimed experiences with government censorship focal points of his campaign.
RFK Jr. is currently fighting a lawsuit he has brought against President Joe Biden, where he claims the president's administration in 2021 requested that social media platforms censor his profiles in response to him sharing what they deemed misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.
The issue is of such importance to Kennedy, that he recently said in an interview that Biden is "much worse" for Democracy than their Republican challenger Donald Trump, because he "is the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech."
Tony Lyons, founder of the American Values 2024 PAC which funded Kennedy's ad, told the Times the group plans to sue Meta over the mishap, accusing them of violating the campaign's First Amendment rights.
"When social media companies censor a presidential candidate, the public can’t learn what that candidate actually believes and what policies they would pursue if elected," Lyons argued.
"We are left with the propaganda and lies from the most powerful and most corrupt groups and individuals," he added.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire